Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
- PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion.
- BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $783.81 million.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
- The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
- The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
- Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $993.95 million.
- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
- Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.85 billion.
- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $222.44 million.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $954.41 million.
- Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.
- RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $232.84 million.
- Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $332.88 million.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $29.22 billion.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $888.97 million.
- E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $705.21 million.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $876.69 million.
- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $396.93 million.
- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $316.37 million.
