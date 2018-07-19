Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2018 4:14am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.
  • Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.93 billion.
  • Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $7.57 billion.
  • BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $783.81 million.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
  • The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE: BX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
  • The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.
  • Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $993.95 million.
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $6.39 billion.
  • Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.85 billion.
  • Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $222.44 million.
  • Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $954.41 million.
  • Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.
  • ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $9.00 billion.
  • RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
  • Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $232.84 million.
  • Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.8 per share on revenue of $332.88 million.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $7.21 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $29.22 billion.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.4 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $888.97 million.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $705.21 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.5 per share on revenue of $876.69 million.
  • People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $396.93 million.
  • Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $316.37 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + ADS)

Earnings Outlook For Alliance Data Systems
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on UNP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.