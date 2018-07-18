Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2018 6:05am   Comments
Share:
11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares declined 0.16 percent to $49.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $37.81 on Tuesday.
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook. United Continental shares rose 3.97 percent to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.06 percent to $62.84 in after-hours trading.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. CSX shares gained 3.23 percent to $66.52 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.60 percent to $51.61 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares gained 0.25 percent to $101.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) reported a 4.5 million common stock offering. Cara Therapeutics shares fell 5.32 percent to $20.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion. Alcoa shares rose 0.35 percent to $48.19 in after-hours trading.
  • Wall Street expects International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $19.88 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.14 percent to $143.69 in after-hours trading.
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) announced the resignation of its CEO Brian Crutcher due to violations of the company's code of conduct. Texas Instruments shares fell 1.25 percent to $114.35 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ABT)

Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
Earnings Preview For Abbott Laboratories
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Comic-Con, 'IPO Thursday' And More
'A New Revolution Of Medicine': Senseonics Brings Automation To Diabetes Care
Health Care Sector Outlook: Checking In Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Reports
3 Reasons Why Nevro Corp. Was Downgraded By Morgan Stanley
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.