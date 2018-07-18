11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares declined 0.16 percent to $49.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $37.81 on Tuesday.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook. United Continental shares rose 3.97 percent to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.06 percent to $62.84 in after-hours trading.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. CSX shares gained 3.23 percent to $66.52 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.60 percent to $51.61 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion after the closing bell. American Express shares gained 0.25 percent to $101.40 in after-hours trading.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) reported a 4.5 million common stock offering. Cara Therapeutics shares fell 5.32 percent to $20.45 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion. Alcoa shares rose 0.35 percent to $48.19 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $19.88 billion after the closing bell. IBM shares rose 0.14 percent to $143.69 in after-hours trading.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) announced the resignation of its CEO Brian Crutcher due to violations of the company's code of conduct. Texas Instruments shares fell 1.25 percent to $114.35 in the after-hours trading session.
