11 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares declined 0.16 percent to $49.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MS) to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares declined 0.16 percent to $49.10 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $37.81 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: EBAY) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion after the closing bell. eBay shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $37.81 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook. United Continental shares rose 3.97 percent to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: UAL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company also raised its FY18 outlook. United Continental shares rose 3.97 percent to $75.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.06 percent to $62.84 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ABT) to have earned $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion in the latest quarter. Abbott will release earnings before the markets open. Abbott shares gained 0.06 percent to $62.84 in after-hours trading. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. CSX shares gained 3.23 percent to $66.52 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: CSX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. CSX shares gained 3.23 percent to $66.52 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion. U.S. Bancorp shares gained 0.60 percent to $51.61 in after-hours trading.

