Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $10.10 billion.
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $5.65 billion.
- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.72 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
- M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.17 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.
- ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $12.99 billion.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion.
- MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $270.69 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $721.08 million.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $10.06 billion.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $19.88 billion.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $312.91 million.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.44 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
- Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $180.00 million.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $3.59 billion.
- RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $220.39 million.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $502.30 million.
- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $216.91 million.
- Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.4 per share on revenue of $243.53 million.
- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $305.27 million.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $114.16 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.