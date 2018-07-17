8 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: UAL) to post quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion after the closing bell. United Continental shares fell 0.35 percent to $72.01 in after-hours trading. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s subscriber growth also fell short of estimates. Netflix issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Netflix shares dropped 14.13 percent to $343.89 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: NFLX) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company’s subscriber growth also fell short of estimates. Netflix issued weak third-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Netflix shares dropped 14.13 percent to $343.89 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Progressive Corp (NYSE: PGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion. Progressive shares dropped 0.15 percent to $58.33 in after-hours trading.

