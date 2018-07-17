Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2018 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $56.09 billion.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $8.74 billion.
  • The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $20.37 billion.
  • Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $832.90 million.
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $108.19 million.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.
  • First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $447.73 million.
  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $567.12 million.
  • Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $449.30 million.
  • Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $33.90 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $10.70 billion.
  • Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $263.25 million.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
  • Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $438.62 million.
  • Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $192.97 million.
  • Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $158.16 million.
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $326.72 million.
  • Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $129.38 million.
  • Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $280.23 million.
  • América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.14 billion.
  • Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $139.19 million.
  • Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNFP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $228.72 million.
  • LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $84.10 million.
  • United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $127.55 million.

