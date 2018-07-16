6 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $28.55 on Friday.

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.28 percent to $396.90 in after-hours trading.

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue rose 102.6 percent to $9.4 million. ShiftPixy shares climbed 5.84 percent to $4.89 in the after-hours trading session.

