6 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $28.55 on Friday.
- Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.28 percent to $396.90 in after-hours trading.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue rose 102.6 percent to $9.4 million. ShiftPixy shares climbed 5.84 percent to $4.89 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. J.B. Hunt shares gained 0.81 percent to close at $121.83 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) to have earned $6.61 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion in the latest quarter. BlackRock will release earnings before the markets open. BlackRock shares fell 0.01 percent to $507.03 in after-hours trading.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) disclosed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Cellectar Biosciences shares rose 3.06 percent to close at $0.72 on Friday.
