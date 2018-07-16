Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2018 4:03am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.61 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
  • Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion.
  • J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.
  • Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
  • First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $26.61 million.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.
  • CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
  • TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.

