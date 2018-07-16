Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.61 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $22.65 billion.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $7.00 million.
- Luby's, Inc. (NYSE: LUB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- Black Box Corporation (NASDAQ: BBOX) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
- First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FDEF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $26.61 million.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.14 million.
- CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE: CAW) is estimated to post earnings for its second quarter.
- TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.
