7 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $27.36 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.51 percent to $107.39 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.70 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.30 percent to $56.20 in after-hours trading.
- Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) disclosed a $125 million cost-savings program. The company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast and lowered its FY18 outlook. Ingredion shares 9.84 percent to $99.87 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion. PNC shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $137.99 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) to have earned $1.57 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion in the latest quarter. Citigroup will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares rose 0.28 percent to $68.70 in after-hours trading.
- ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) issued upbeat guidance for the third quarter. ShiftPixy shares climbed 12.41 percent to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares fell 0.05 percent to $20.00 in after-hours trading.
