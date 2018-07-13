7 Stocks To Watch For July 13, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $27.36 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares rose 0.51 percent to $107.39 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.70 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.30 percent to $56.20 in after-hours trading.

Ingredion Inc (NYSE: INGR) disclosed a $125 million cost-savings program. The company issued weak Q2 earnings forecast and lowered its FY18 outlook. Ingredion shares 9.84 percent to $99.87 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion. PNC shares rose 0.23 percent to close at $137.99 on Thursday.

