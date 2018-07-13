Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2018 5:52am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $18.49 billion.
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $21.70 billion.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $27.36 billion.
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $757.16 million.
  • Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

