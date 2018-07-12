Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2018 4:09am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $321.50 million.
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $11.61 billion.
  • Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $52.75 million.
  • DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: DNBF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.
  • Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Emmis Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: EMMS) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.95 million.

