6 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares declined 0.18 percent to close at $49.53 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares declined 0.18 percent to close at $49.53 on Tuesday. CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) disclosed a proposed $125 million common stock offering. CytomX Therapeutics shares fell 1.72 percent to close at $24.63 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: CTMX) disclosed a proposed $125 million common stock offering. CytomX Therapeutics shares fell 1.72 percent to close at $24.63 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to have earned $1.39 per share on revenue of $833.77 million in the latest quarter. MSC Industrial Direct will release earnings before the markets open. MSC Industrial shares gained 2.49 percent to $86.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.