6 Stocks To Watch For July 11, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion before the opening bell. Fastenal shares declined 0.18 percent to close at $49.53 on Tuesday.
- CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) disclosed a proposed $125 million common stock offering. CytomX Therapeutics shares fell 1.72 percent to close at $24.63 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) to have earned $1.39 per share on revenue of $833.77 million in the latest quarter. MSC Industrial Direct will release earnings before the markets open. MSC Industrial shares gained 2.49 percent to $86.75 in after-hours trading.
- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but lowered its FY18 guidance. WD-40 shares fell 2.03 percent to $149.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $255.54 million after the closing bell. Bank of the Ozarks shares fell 0.30 percent to $46.08 in after-hours trading.
- Natera Inc (NASDAQ: NTRA) reported a $75 million follow-on common stock offering. Natera shares gained 6.05 percent to close at $21.04 on Tuesday.
