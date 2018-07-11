Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $833.77 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $89.32 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
