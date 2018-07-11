Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2018 4:15am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE: MSM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $833.77 million.
  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $89.32 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $255.54 million.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

