7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.05 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.57 percent to $107.15 in after-hours trading.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) announced plans to divest its U.S. baking business for $375 million. Smucker shares declined 0.74 percent to close at $110.91 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $103.33 million in the latest quarter. WD-40 will release earnings after the markets close. WD-40 shares dropped 0.40 percent to close at $151.20 on Monday.
- Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) disclosed a 4.5 million share common stock offering. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 2.96 percent to close at $17.39 on Monday.
- OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares jumped over 50 percent in after-hours trading following 'encouraging' results from study of DetermaVu blood test. OncoCyte shares climbed 50.82 percent to $4.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $483.51 million after the closing bell. AAR shares climbed 4.95 percent to $50.47 in after-hours trading.
- Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) reported a 10 million share public offering of common stock. Cactus shares fell 7.30 percent to $33.00 in the after-hours trading session.
