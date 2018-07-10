Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 10, 2018 4:44am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.05 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.57 percent to $107.15 in after-hours trading.
  • J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) announced plans to divest its U.S. baking business for $375 million. Smucker shares declined 0.74 percent to close at $110.91 on Monday.
  • Analysts are expecting WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $103.33 million in the latest quarter. WD-40 will release earnings after the markets close. WD-40 shares dropped 0.40 percent to close at $151.20 on Monday.
  • Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) disclosed a 4.5 million share common stock offering. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 2.96 percent to close at $17.39 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • OncoCyte Corp (NYSE: OCX) shares jumped over 50 percent in after-hours trading following 'encouraging' results from study of DetermaVu blood test. OncoCyte shares climbed 50.82 percent to $4.60 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $483.51 million after the closing bell. AAR shares climbed 4.95 percent to $50.47 in after-hours trading.
  • Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) reported a 10 million share public offering of common stock. Cactus shares fell 7.30 percent to $33.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIR + OCX)

Earnings Scheduled For July 10, 2018
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PEP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.