7 Stocks To Watch For July 10, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $16.05 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.57 percent to $107.15 in after-hours trading.

J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) announced plans to divest its U.S. baking business for $375 million. Smucker shares declined 0.74 percent to close at $110.91 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) to have earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $103.33 million in the latest quarter. WD-40 will release earnings after the markets close. WD-40 shares dropped 0.40 percent to close at $151.20 on Monday.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) disclosed a 4.5 million share common stock offering. Spero Therapeutics shares rose 2.96 percent to close at $17.39 on Monday.

