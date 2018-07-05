5 Stocks To Watch For July 5, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $777.00 million after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares gained 1.78 percent to close at $91.35 on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ: PSMT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $777.00 million after the closing bell. PriceSmart shares gained 1.78 percent to close at $91.35 on Tuesday. Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) disclosed that it has terminated its CEO "for violations of the company's policies." Barnes & Noble shares fell 4.38 percent to close at $6.00 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: BKS) disclosed that it has terminated its CEO "for violations of the company's policies." Barnes & Noble shares fell 4.38 percent to close at $6.00 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) to have earned $0.36 per share on revenue of $169.25 million in the latest quarter. International Speedway will release earnings before the markets open. International Speedway shares fell 0.33 percent to $45.20 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.