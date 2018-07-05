Earnings Scheduled For July 5, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $169.25 million.
- Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.57 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $777.00 million.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.