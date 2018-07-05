Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 05, 2018 4:08am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $169.25 million.
  • Xplore Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: XPLR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.57 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $777.00 million.

 

