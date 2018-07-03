7 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $900.06 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares rose 1.39 percent to $118.75 in after-hours trading.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share. Herman Miller shares climbed 11.9 percent to $38.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) reported a $250 million offering of common stock. Mersana Therapeutics shares rose 6.49 percent to close at $19.02 on Monday.

