7 Stocks To Watch For July 3, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $900.06 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares rose 1.39 percent to $118.75 in after-hours trading.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share. Herman Miller shares climbed 11.9 percent to $38.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRSN) reported a $250 million offering of common stock. Mersana Therapeutics shares rose 6.49 percent to close at $19.02 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $228.87 million in the latest quarter. AZZ will release earnings before the markets open. AZZ shares gained 0.23 percent to close at $43.60 on Monday.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) agreed to sell its marketing solutions division for $2.3 billion in cash to Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE: IPG). Acxiom shares rose 5.23 percent to $36.00 in after-hours trading, while Interpublic shares fell 1.75 percent to close at $23.03 on Monday.
- Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) disclosed a $50 million mixed shelf offering. Shotspotter shares fell 0.53 percent to close at $37.73 on Monday.
