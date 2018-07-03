Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For July 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2018 4:06am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $228.87 million.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $900.06 million.
  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.70 million.

