5 Stocks To Watch For July 2, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $601.10 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares gained 0.29 percent to $34.00 in after-hours trading.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) reported a Q1 net loss of $0.12 per ADS, versus a year-ago loss of $0.03 per ADS. Its net revenue fell 3.6 percent year-over-year to $70.1 million. LightInTheBox shares fell 1.83 percent to close at $2.14 on Friday.
- Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: BKEP) reported the sale of 3 asphalt terminals to Ergon for $90 million in cash. Blueknight Energy shares climbed 3.03 percent to close at $3.40 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) fell over 5 percent Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Constellation shares rose 0.29 percent to $219.50 in after-hours trading.
- Seneca Foods Corp (NASDAQ: SENEA) reported a FQ4 net loss of $1.46 per share, versus net earnings of $0.03 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Its net sales rose 6.8 percent to $299.7 million. Seneca Foods shares gained 0.19 percent to close at $27.00 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.