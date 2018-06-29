Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares fell 0.79 percent to $230.50 in after-hours trading.

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced a new $15 billion buyback plan. Nike shares climbed 10.18 percent to $79.00 in the after-hours trading session.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 4.22 percent to $26.45 in the after-hours trading session.

