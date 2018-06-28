8 Stocks To Watch For June 28, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NYSE: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $34.16 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 1.43 percent to $65.31 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $9.41 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.21 percent to $71.50 in pre-market trading.

Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) reported weak sales for its first quarter. Comps were down 8.2 percent in the quarter. The company sees comps down 6-7 percent in the second quarter. Pier 1 Imports shares fell 15.67 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading.

Before the markets open, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $10.04 billion. Accenture shares rose 0.09 percent to $155.48 in pre-market trading.

