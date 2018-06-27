Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $420.46 million.
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $868.96 million.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $69.34 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $375.72 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $804.60 million.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $94.84 million.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $49.70 million.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $93.05 million.
- Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE: IRET) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $43.93 million.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is estimated to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
