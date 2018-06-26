8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.16 percent to $49.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.16 percent to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $116.16 million after the closing bell. AeroVironment shares slipped 0.12 percent to $58.18 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: AVAV) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $116.16 million after the closing bell. AeroVironment shares slipped 0.12 percent to $58.18 in after-hours trading. Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) disclosed a $200 million common stock offering. Heron Therapeutics shares dropped 4.46 percent to $39.60 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: HRTX) disclosed a $200 million common stock offering. Heron Therapeutics shares dropped 4.46 percent to $39.60 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $974.12 million. IHS Markit shares fell 2.20 percent to close at $50.12 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.