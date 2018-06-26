8 Stocks To Watch For June 26, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $5.10 billion before the opening bell. Lennar shares rose 0.16 percent to $49.30 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $116.16 million after the closing bell. AeroVironment shares slipped 0.12 percent to $58.18 in after-hours trading.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) disclosed a $200 million common stock offering. Heron Therapeutics shares dropped 4.46 percent to $39.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, IHS Markit Ltd. (NASDAQ: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $974.12 million. IHS Markit shares fell 2.20 percent to close at $50.12 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to have earned $2.13 per share on revenue of $339.57 million in the latest quarter. FactSet will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet shares dropped 1.46 percent to close at $207.87 on Monday.
- Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) reported an offering of $80 million in common stock. Senseonics shares tumbled 7.51 percent to $4.31 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $118.66 million. Sonic shares gained 0.26 percent to $35.10 in after-hours trading.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares tumbled over 9 percent in after-hours trading following announcement of $8 million at-the-market common stock offering. Gevo shares declined 9.12 percent to $9.07 in the after-hours trading session.
