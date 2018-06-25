6 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) disclosed that William Welch has resigned as Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons. The company named Dr. Thomas Adams as interim CEO. Trovagene shares gained 1.73 percent to $0.82 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.72 percent to $63.99 in after-hours trading.
- First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FEDF) reported a two-for-one stock split payable on July 12 to shareholders of record on July 2. First Defiance Financial shares fell 0.01 percent to $63.90 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is nearing a deal to sell industrial-engines unit to private equity firm Advent International, The Wall Street Journal reported. GE shares fell 0.15 percent to $13.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) agreed to be acquired by Greystar-led fund for $41.50 per share. Education Realty Trust shares gained 1.04 percent to close at $40.83 on Friday.
- XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) reported the resignation of its CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya. XpresSpa shares dropped 7.87 percent to close at $0.41 on Friday.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.