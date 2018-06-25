6 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) disclosed that William Welch has resigned as Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons. The company named Dr. Thomas Adams as interim CEO. Trovagene shares gained 1.73 percent to $0.82 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 0.72 percent to $63.99 in after-hours trading. First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FEDF) reported a two-for-one stock split payable on July 12 to shareholders of record on July 2. First Defiance Financial shares fell 0.01 percent to $63.90 in after-hours trading.

