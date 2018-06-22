6 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares fell 0.63 percent to $70.60 in after-hours trading.

Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but lowered its revenue forecast for the full year. The company announced a $1 billion buyback. Red Hat shares dropped 12.50 percent to $145.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter. Smart Global shares fell 2.89 percent to $38.70 in the after-hours trading session.

