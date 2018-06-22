Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 22, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2018 4:14am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
  • BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $206.36 million.
  • Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.

