Earnings Scheduled For June 22, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
- BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $206.36 million.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.
