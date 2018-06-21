Earnings Scheduled For June 21, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $774.64 million.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $246.08 million.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $807.45 million.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $332.28 million.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.59 million.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
