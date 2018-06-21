8 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares dropped 0.23 percent to $26.12 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $807.45 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares gained 0.11 percent to $169.40 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares climbed 2.73 percent to $60.56 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals shares rose 0.01 percent to $23.67 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) to have earned $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion in the latest quarter. Patterson will release earnings before the markets open. Patterson shares gained 0.04 percent to $22.54 in after-hours trading.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) reported a proposed public offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed. Veritone shares dropped 4.63 percent to $20.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion before the opening bell. Darden shares gained 0.24 percent to $93.49 in after-hours trading.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance, but downbeat FY19 guidance. American Outdoor Brands shares fell 4.69 percent to $12.61 in the after-hours trading session.
