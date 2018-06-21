8 Stocks To Watch For June 21, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.33 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares dropped 0.23 percent to $26.12 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $807.45 million after the closing bell. Red Hat shares gained 0.11 percent to $169.40 in after-hours trading.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares climbed 2.73 percent to $60.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. Commercial Metals shares rose 0.01 percent to $23.67 in after-hours trading.

