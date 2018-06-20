10 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $538.18 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares fell 0.14 percent to $40.30 in after-hours trading.
- Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. Oracle shares
- Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.22 percent to $59.38 in after-hours trading.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares fell around 21 percent in after-hours trading after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint. Anika Therapeutics shares fell 20.86 percent to $36.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $306.48 million. Actuant shares gained 0.39 percent to close at $25.95 on Tuesday.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. La-Z-Boy shares dropped 6.62 percent to $31.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) to have earned $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.30 billion in the latest quarter. Schlumberger will release earnings before the markets open. Schlumberger shares rose 0.21 percent to $65.84 in after-hours trading.
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. FedEx shares slipped 0.42 percent to $257.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $754.17 million. Steelcase shares dropped 0.81 percent to close at $15.35 on Tuesday.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares climbed over 67 percent Tuesday after announcing the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina. Caladrius Biosciences shares jumped 31.62 percent to $8.70 in the after-hours trading session.
