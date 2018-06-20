10 Stocks To Watch For June 20, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $538.18 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares fell 0.14 percent to $40.30 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter. Oracle shares

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.22 percent to $59.38 in after-hours trading.

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares fell around 21 percent in after-hours trading after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint. Anika Therapeutics shares fell 20.86 percent to $36.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $306.48 million. Actuant shares gained 0.39 percent to close at $25.95 on Tuesday.

