Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $8.30 billion.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $306.48 million.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $538.18 million.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.80 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $754.17 million.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $165.61 million.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $340.86 million.
