7 Stocks To Watch For June 19, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $5.68 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares fell 0.03 percent to $263.60 in after-hours trading.
- Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) reported a 12 million share common stock offering. Tellurian shares dropped 4.41 percent to $10.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion in the latest quarter. Oracle will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares dropped 0.15 percent to $46.45 in after-hours trading.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed over 28 percent in after-hours trading after reporting six-month data from stress urinary incontinence feasibility study. Eighty-three percent of women treated experienced an improvement in one-hour pad weight and achieved clinically meaningful benefit across all quality of life outcome measures. Viveve Medical shares climbed 28.61 percent to $4.90 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $427.40 million after the closing bell. La-Z-Boy shares rose 0.14 percent to $33.20 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares gained around 9 percent Monday afternoon after Reuters reported sales talks with private-equity buyers. GameStop shares fell 0.72 percent to $15.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares surged around 262 percent in the regular trading session Monday after the EPA announced it has approved up to a 16 percent blend of isobutanol for use in automobiles. Gevo shares gained 19.29 percent to $15.15 in the after-hours trading session.
