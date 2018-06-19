7 Stocks To Watch For June 19, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $5.68 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares fell 0.03 percent to $263.60 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FDX) to post quarterly earnings at $5.68 per share on revenue of $17.23 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares fell 0.03 percent to $263.60 in after-hours trading. Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) reported a 12 million share common stock offering. Tellurian shares dropped 4.41 percent to $10.40 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: TELL) reported a 12 million share common stock offering. Tellurian shares dropped 4.41 percent to $10.40 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion in the latest quarter. Oracle will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares dropped 0.15 percent to $46.45 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ORCL) to have earned $0.94 per share on revenue of $11.19 billion in the latest quarter. Oracle will release earnings after the markets close. Oracle shares dropped 0.15 percent to $46.45 in after-hours trading. Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed over 28 percent in after-hours trading after reporting six-month data from stress urinary incontinence feasibility study. Eighty-three percent of women treated experienced an improvement in one-hour pad weight and achieved clinically meaningful benefit across all quality of life outcome measures. Viveve Medical shares climbed 28.61 percent to $4.90 in the after-hours trading session.

