Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2018 4:51am   Comments
Share:
7 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Jabil shares surged 2.83 percent to $30.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.82 million before the opening bell. Tsakos Energy shares rose 0.57 percent to $3.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) reported a $43 million common stock offering at $6 per share. Verastem shares climbed 8.24 percent to $6.04 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Finisar shares declined 1.98 percent to $17.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Analysts expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million before the opening bell. Canada Goose shares gained 0.11 percent to $45.90 in after-hours trading.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter earnings and sales guidance. Adobe shares fell 2.94 percent to $250.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) disclosed a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed. Genco Shipping shares dropped 6.44 percent to $17.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + FNSR)

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
A Preview Of Finisar's Q4 Earnings
Adobe Systems Q2 Earnings Preview
8 Stocks To Watch For June 14, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2018
NFIB Small Business Optimism Soars. Here Are Some Companies That May Benefit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on JBL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.