7 Stocks To Watch For June 15, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday. Jabil shares surged 2.83 percent to $30.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) to report a quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.82 million before the opening bell. Tsakos Energy shares rose 0.57 percent to $3.50 in after-hours trading.

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) reported a $43 million common stock offering at $6 per share. Verastem shares climbed 8.24 percent to $6.04 in the after-hours trading session.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Finisar shares declined 1.98 percent to $17.35 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.