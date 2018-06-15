Earnings Scheduled For June 15, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $104.82 million.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $28.64 million.

China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $38.44 million.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $38.30 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.93 million.