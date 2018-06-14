Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For June 14, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2018 4:04am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MIK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $528.60 million.
  • Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $123.26 million.
  • Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.


Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.92 billion.
  • Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $310.03 million.
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.
  • Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is projected to post earnings for its first quarter.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is expected to post earnings for its first quarter.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

