Earnings Scheduled For June 13, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2018 4:58am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $458.38 million.
  • Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $311.10 million.
  • Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.46 million.

 


Companies Reporting After The Bell

 

  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $794.05 million.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.49 million.
  • Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $78.35 million.
  • Giga-tronics Incorporated (NASDAQ: GIGA) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.

