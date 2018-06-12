8 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) to post quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion after the closing bell. H&R Block shares rose 1.06 percent to $29.69 in after-hours trading.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. RH shares jumped 21.57 percent to $144.34 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $285.00 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares gained 6.38 percent to $25.00 in after-hours trading.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) reported a $275 million common stock offering. Immunomedics shares dropped 5.58 percent to $22.50 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the markets open, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $448.95 million. John Wiley shares fell 0.19 percent to $68.77 in after-hours trading.
- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook. The company also said CEO Stephen King is set to retire, but remain as Chairman. CFO Brian Jenkins has been promoted to CEO. Dave & Buster’s shares surged 13.42 percent to $54.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion in the latest quarter. Science Applications shares rose 0.03 percent to close at $88.23 on Monday.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) disclosed an 8-million share secondary public offering of common stock. At Home shares dropped 2.91 percent to $37.34 in the after-hours trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
