8 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) to post quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion after the closing bell. H&R Block shares rose 1.06 percent to $29.69 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HRB) to post quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion after the closing bell. H&R Block shares rose 1.06 percent to $29.69 in after-hours trading. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. RH shares jumped 21.57 percent to $144.34 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: RH) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance. RH shares jumped 21.57 percent to $144.34 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $285.00 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares gained 6.38 percent to $25.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LE) to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $285.00 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares gained 6.38 percent to $25.00 in after-hours trading. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) reported a $275 million common stock offering. Immunomedics shares dropped 5.58 percent to $22.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.