Earnings Scheduled For June 12, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $448.95 million.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.27 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $273.70 million.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $31.00 million.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $140.42 million.
- Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.
