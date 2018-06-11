5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects RH (NYSE: RH) to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $563.33 million after the closing bell. RH shares gained 1.08 percent to $114.50 in after-hours trading.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE: KKR) is nearing a deal to acquire Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE: EVHC) for $5.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. KKR shares rose 0.17 percent to $23.02 in after-hours trading, while Envision Healthcare shares gained 1.56 percent to close at $43.64 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $323.58 million in the latest quarter. Dave & Buster's shares gained 2.72 percent to close at $47.62 on Friday.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ: ORIG) reported the withdrawal of offering of common shares by Valiant Offshore. Ocean Rig UDW shares fell 1.50 percent to $28.25 in the after-hours trading session.