Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $323.58 million.
- RH (NYSE: RH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $563.33 million.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $112.97 million.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $35.86 million.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $28.91 million.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $43.62 million.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $27.92 million.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share.
