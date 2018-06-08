7 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter guidance. Zumiez shares climbed 16.11 percent to $31.35 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter guidance. Zumiez shares climbed 16.11 percent to $31.35 in the after-hours trading session. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares dropped 1.96 percent to $259.50 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares dropped 1.96 percent to $259.50 in the after-hours trading session. Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) reported an $18 million common stock offering. Microvision shares dipped 6.99 percent to $1.33 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MVIS) reported an $18 million common stock offering. Microvision shares dipped 6.99 percent to $1.33 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.82 million before the opening bell. Lakeland Industries shares fell 1.72 percent to close at $14.30 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.