7 Stocks To Watch For June 8, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company also issued strong second-quarter guidance. Zumiez shares climbed 16.11 percent to $31.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat results for its second quarter on Thursday. Broadcom shares dropped 1.96 percent to $259.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) reported an $18 million common stock offering. Microvision shares dipped 6.99 percent to $1.33 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $23.82 million before the opening bell. Lakeland Industries shares fell 1.72 percent to close at $14.30 on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also announced the launch of Stitch Fix Kids. Stitch Fix shares climbed 5.49 percent to $20.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. Verint shares fell 0.68 percent to close at $44.05 on Thursday.
- Edap Tms SA (ADR) (NASDAQ: EDAP) reported the FDA approval for Focal One. EDAP shares climbed 39.37 percent to $3.08 in the after-hours trading session.
