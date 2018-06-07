10 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.01 percent to $106.51 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.01 percent to $106.51 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $626.97 million after the closing bell. Cooper Companies shares gained 0.07 percent to $229.10 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: COO) to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $626.97 million after the closing bell. Cooper Companies shares gained 0.07 percent to $229.10 in after-hours trading. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance. Five Below shares climbed 16.76 percent to $94.90 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance. Five Below shares climbed 16.76 percent to $94.90 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $511.10 million. Hovnanian gained 1.99 percent to $2.05 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $511.10 million. Hovnanian gained 1.99 percent to $2.05 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $6.12 per share on revenue of $827.24 million in the latest quarter. Vail Resorts will release earnings before the markets open. Vail Resorts shares gained 2.28 percent to $265.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.