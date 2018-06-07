Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2018 4:41am   Comments
Share:
10 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.01 percent to $106.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $626.97 million after the closing bell. Cooper Companies shares gained 0.07 percent to $229.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance. Five Below shares climbed 16.76 percent to $94.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $511.10 million. Hovnanian gained 1.99 percent to $2.05 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $6.12 per share on revenue of $827.24 million in the latest quarter. Vail Resorts will release earnings before the markets open. Vail Resorts shares gained 2.28 percent to $265.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third-quarter and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook. United Natural Foods shares fell 6.13 percent to $43.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion. Broadcom shares rose 0.21 percent to $264.08 in after-hours trading.
  • American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. American Superconductor shares fell 9.29 percent to $6.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $355.22 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares gained 0.02 percent to $25.66 in after-hours trading.
  • ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) reported upbeat results for its fiscal third quarter, but lowered its FY18 earnings guidance. ABM shares gained 3.48 percent to $30.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMSC + ABM)

9 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
8 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SJM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.