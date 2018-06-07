10 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.01 percent to $106.51 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE: COO) to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $626.97 million after the closing bell. Cooper Companies shares gained 0.07 percent to $229.10 in after-hours trading.
- Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter The company also issued strong second quarter and fiscal 2018 earnings and sales guidance. Five Below shares climbed 16.76 percent to $94.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the opening bell, Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $511.10 million. Hovnanian gained 1.99 percent to $2.05 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) to have earned $6.12 per share on revenue of $827.24 million in the latest quarter. Vail Resorts will release earnings before the markets open. Vail Resorts shares gained 2.28 percent to $265.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third-quarter and raised its fiscal 2018 outlook. United Natural Foods shares fell 6.13 percent to $43.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion. Broadcom shares rose 0.21 percent to $264.08 in after-hours trading.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) reported upbeat earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. American Superconductor shares fell 9.29 percent to $6.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $355.22 million before the opening bell. Conn's shares gained 0.02 percent to $25.66 in after-hours trading.
- ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) reported upbeat results for its fiscal third quarter, but lowered its FY18 earnings guidance. ABM shares gained 3.48 percent to $30.01 in the after-hours trading session.
