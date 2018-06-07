Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2018 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2018

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $355.22 million.
  • Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.12 per share on revenue of $827.24 million.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $511.10 million.
  • The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
  • Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $19.02 million.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.
  • Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $612.09 million.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $626.97 million.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $281.63 million.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $201.18 million.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $306.35 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.31 per share.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $256.47 million.
  • Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.
  • Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.06 million.

Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO + ADXS)

The Week Ahead: Apple's Developer Conference In The Spotlight, ASCO Meeting Could Move Biotechs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Dominate The Headlines
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2018
Cowen Models 30% Upside In Nvidia
Cowen Names 4 Top Semi Picks: AMD, Ambarella, Broadcom, Monolithic Power
3 Stocks To Play The Trends In iPhone, Samsung Galaxy Inventories
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CONN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.