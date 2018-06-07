Earnings Scheduled For June 7, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $355.22 million.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.12 per share on revenue of $827.24 million.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $511.10 million.
- The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.2 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $19.02 million.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.70 million.
- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $612.09 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $626.97 million.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $281.63 million.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $201.18 million.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $306.35 million.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.31 per share.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $256.47 million.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $26.06 million.
Posted-In: Earnings scheduleEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.