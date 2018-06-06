8 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 0.57 percent to $44.40 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $28.71 on Tuesday.
- NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. NCI Building shares climbed 8.51 percent to $21.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $269.50 million. Shiloh Industries shares rose 2.53 percent to close at $10.55 on Tuesday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion in the latest quarter. United Natural Foods will release earnings after the markets close. United Natural Foods shares gained 2.5 percent to $48.00 in after-hours trading.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) disclosed a 12-million common stock offering. ImmunoGen shares tumbled 4.27 percent to $10.98 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. Thor Industries shares rose 0.31 percent to $96.15 in after-hours trading.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter. The company slightly raised FY18 sales guidance. Ollie’s Bargain shares fell 4.65 percent to $71.80 in the after-hours trading session.
