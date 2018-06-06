8 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares gained 0.57 percent to $44.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) to post quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion after the closing bell. ABM shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $28.71 on Tuesday.

NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance. NCI Building shares climbed 8.51 percent to $21.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $269.50 million. Shiloh Industries shares rose 2.53 percent to close at $10.55 on Tuesday.

